Lukau's stunt put my fruitful idea in danger

On a hot summer day last month, I was hanging around with family and friends, cooling down with a watermelon.

I prefer my watermelon with a dash of vodka but could not impose it on teetotallers. Like most people, we ate the pink fruit and discarded the white and green parts.

My sister pointed out that the most nutritious part of a watermelon was in fact the white part.

We whipped out our smartphones to settle the argument. Google confirmed that, like its cousin the cucumber, the whole watermelon is edible. The rind of a watermelon can reduce blood pressure, can ward off prostate cancer and some research shows it may help with moderate erectile dysfunction.

I immediately had a light bulb moment. We could start a church and serve congregants the white of a watermelon as holy sacrament.

When the land is returned, we'd plant watermelon and our supporters would derive health benefits offered by pastor Nzapheza at FNB Stadium.

Unlike other churches that give people pure water claiming it's anointed, we'd actually be doing good, like that church that serves tea without sugar.

My doctor friend has confirmed that cutting down on sugar does improve health. We agreed that our idea needed pursuing because in SA, the quickest route to riches is either in politics or religion.

We were, however, stumped like the rest of the country this week when we heard of Pastor Alph Lukau's stunt where he resurrected a "corpse".

On the video, we all saw the modern-day Lazarus rise from an open coffin as Lukau prayed for him.