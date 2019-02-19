Eish, warm beer misery is unforgivabIe

Thanks to load-shedding, I could not attend the men's conference this week. In case you just returned from Jupiter, the conference was pencilled in from 13 to 15 February to conveniently bypass expensive candle-dinner dates and gifts.

However, I still ate my Valentine's Day supper by candlelight, thanks to Eishkom.

The bankrupt electricity utility has again driven South Africans up the wall through rolling blackouts that are guaranteed to tank our fledgling economy. It got so bad that even President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed to be "shocked" that Eishkom could not produce enough electricity for the country. Just a week before this abomination, the president presented his State of the Nation Address wherein he painted a picture of a country moving in the right direction to improve people's lives.

The president even laid out a plan to split Eishkom into three business units to improve efficiency. However, without electricity, even Ramaphosa knows that the economy is stuffed.

The power cuts hit home on Monday when my bank could not process my booking to the men's conference. South Africans, even those Sowetans who do not pay to use electricity, were outraged by the latest round of load-shedding.