Stuck train opens president's eyes to commuters' daily frustrations

Beer spilled out of my nostrils when I heard that President Matamela Ramaphosa got stuck for hours on a train this week. The smooth-talking one was joined by Gauteng premier David Makhura on a campaign drive to woo Tshwane voters when Metrorail grounded to a halt.

My mirth was provoked by the rude awakening which greeted our leaders. While living in Cape Town some years ago, I used Metrorail to get to work and I am familiar with the reality of the shoddy service provided by the parastatal.

The billionaire president was oblivious to the reality of thousands of commuters who are failed by the state-owned company on a daily basis. Instead of pressing palms and charming the voters, Ramaphosa had to listen to tales of woe from disgruntled commuters. The president's misadventure drove home the lack of service delivery that ordinary people contend with every day.

Metrorail had previously borne the brunt of angry commuters who would burn the coaches when yet another train failed to arrive on time.

Instead of attending to the problem, politicians would rightfully condemn the vandalism but fail to improve the service.

This is despite the billions of rands Metrorail parent company Prasa has spent buying new trains and technology in the last few years.

The massive injection has not improved the shockingly below par service and is symptomatic of how this government keeps failing citizens.