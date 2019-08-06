Ekurhuleni approves new suppliers of chemical toilets

New service providers has been appointed to supply mobile toilets in informal settlements across the City of Ekurhuleni.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the new service providers will render the service between July 1 2019 and June 30 2022. After receiving a 229 applications, 15 qualifying service providers met the conditions of the city and had capacity to supply the required service.

“These companies will invoice the municipality as per the rates approved in the bid document. It must further be emphasised that it was the responsibility of the bidders to comply with the conditions of the bid,” said Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe.

“The conditions of the bid stipulated that the services providers must provide toilets for people with disabilities; they must attach the cleaning schedule for all the toilets on the door of each toilet; and that they provide the City with a laboratory test certificate for the chemicals to be used in the toilet tanks.”