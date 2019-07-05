'We have nothing to lose' - Union adamant it will stop Durban July despite organiser's assurance

Workers' union Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) says it "fears nothing" in its plans to disrupt the Vodacom Durban July.

In a statement, Apsa said its disruption of the Vodacom offices in Midrand, Gauteng, on Thursday, where its members blocked the entrance and exit to the brand's head office, was just a taste of what would happen at the horseracing event on Saturday.

The decision to disrupt the July, according to Apsa, comes after retrenchment negotiations between the organisation and Phumelela Gaming and Leisure fell through. The company is expected to retrench hundreds of workers.

The two parties had met to discuss the issues, a meeting Apsa said was “a mockery and insult to workers”.

The threat to disrupt the prestigious KZN event came amidst reassurances by official organiser Gold Circle that the event would go ahead as planned.

Apsa secretary-general Professor Boitumelo Senokoane said: “We will give an answer tomorrow. People have decided to test us and we are ready for the challenge. We have nothing to lose. We are not investors in this, we are not shareholders ... we are there to make sure that the mandate and demands of workers are met.”