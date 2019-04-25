The power that is Game of Thrones

Mead, said to be an ancient alcoholic older than the wine of Jesus, is rising in popularity due to Game Of thrones.

Said to be the drink of vikings made from fermented honey, it's especially popular among England viewers.

But interestingly, Mead is an important drink in SA heritage, said to be made by SA's first inhabitants.

It's similar to wine and can be found abundantly in towns like Grahamstown and Franschhoek.

However, if you're a die-hard local fan, the drink to have is probably Johnnie White Walker, launched in SA last week.

Thembeka Mgobozi, Innovation Project Manager at Diageo, who are distributors of the brand, says because "Winter is coming" it's the perfect pairing to warm up.

"We are hoping to shift focus on whisky being an 'old man's drink' and being a drink that is relevant across various boards of culture. Our inspiration was the undead army of White Walkers that emerged from the Frozen North, bringing with them the chill of winter. The drink features notes of caramelised sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and is best served from the freezer. It develops complexity as it warms to room temperature. The packaging evokes a winter setting with icy white and blue colouring inspired by the White Walkers."

She states the collaboration has been the biggest and most successful innovation in their history.

The limited edition trades for R399 and who knows what it will be worth in the next few years to collectors.

"Limited volumes have been produced. Once depleted the stock will no longer be available. Only 3728 cases will be available in SA and expected to run out by end August."

KFC in Hong Kong jumped on the wagon by releasing an advert of their spicy fried chicken in the guise of dragon flames, while Donald Trump uses Game Of Thrones memes to promote himself.

In one image, Trump stands in fog, claiming "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats - game over" using the show's typeface. HBO have expressed their disdain and complained against the American president sighting copyright issues.

And the popular grey hair trend is not because everyone wants to look old.

Arion Pereira De Figueiredo, a South African hairstylist, says almost every girl, black or white, wants a white mane as seen on the show's heroine.

"Khaleesi can proudly be credited as being the inspiration. And it's quite a process to get the hair to that shade and not everyone wears the trend well. But it's about fashion, I guess," he says.

He also notes the various braided styles we see on our streets that speaks of ancient kings and queens.

Luxury international menswear designer, John Varvatos, was also the first designer the show collaborated with this year. Being a huge fan, he released a capsule of eleven pieces hanging from distressed outerwear to printed t-shirts.

Paledi Segapo of Palse Homme says locally many designers like himself have also been inspired by the capes.

From the mouths of fans