Siba Mtongana: All she touches is SIBAtastic!

There was a time when the uber successful foodie, Siba Mtongana, regretted having studied food and consumer science.

It was inevitable that she would be consumed by her passion of creating culinary dishes - but after earning a degree from Cape Technikon, she was unemployed for almost a year.

"It was the longest and most depressing nine months of my life," she says.

Fast forward a decade later, Siba is a household brand not only locally but to foodies and fans all over the world. "My love for food comes from my mom. She was a teacher by profession but such a great cook.

"I was mesmerised by her techniques, all self-taught, and also by how she never created anything from a written recipe. It was by intuition - using fresh herbs and vegetables from our garden. My family is a big one, and we loved getting together and having food to celebrate," she says.

Growing up in Mdantsane, 30 km from East London in the Eastern Cape, a young Siba thought success meant becoming a doctor or a lawyer.

"I even thought of becoming an actress," she jokes.

She admits her mother wasn't too pleased when she decided as an adolescent to pursue her love for food.

"My mom looked at me disappointingly. She had worked hard to keep us out of the kitchen and here I was voluntarily going back in. But after completing my studies I didn't have work for nine months.

"I had to work in a boutique and was offered a retail manager's position. It was disheartening not doing the work I studied for.

"I felt like I had [made] the biggest mistake and that everyone had told me so. I didn't want the manager's position because I thought lots of money would derail me from my dream of being a sought-after food expert," Siba says.