Mom-to-be Palesa showcases new designs

Johannesburg-based designer of Mantsho label, Palesa Mokubung, revealed after her showcase at the SA Fashion Spring/ Summer 2019 in Sandton on Thursday, that she is expecting her first bundle of joy.

In the presence of close friends, family, clients, celebrities and the media, Mokubung rubbed her tummy with excitement when she was taking a bow after showcasing her collection, to reveal the good news.

The Mantsho designer is known for her vibrant, bold and expressive designs and this year was no exception.

Her models walked down the runway to the dramatic soundtrack of the classical Carl Orff - O Fortuna by Carmina Burana, with the climax the revelation of her baby bump.

The designer kicked off her collection with solid bold colours of

reds, yellows and pinks with distinct monochrome prints.

This year, Mokubung played with various lengths and fabrics that completed her vision which she said was about taking two concepts that contradict each other to come up with designs that make sense.

She said the collection took roughly two months before it hit the runway.

"The concept and the sourcing of fabrics, research and soul-searching, all of that happened way before. I mean I started thinking about this collection last year," she said.