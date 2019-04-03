Five-star spa treatments for the soul and senses

A perfect remedy to cure the knots and tension in your body is to waltz into a day spa that reeks of peace and tranquility.

The Soulstice Day Spa facilities are ideal to enjoy as a couple or alone, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Manager Gill Power boasts that the spa is better than many others because of the air and the light, which is mainly blue.

"Often a lot of spas are dark and dingy, whereas this one is light and beautiful. It is also convenient enough because it's not far to travel to but you do feel like you are going out of the city," says Power.

The Sunday World team was invited to experience the tranquil surroundings at the Silverstar Casino complex in Krugersdorp.

With personalised lockers, a weather- appropriate gown and light refreshments the blue spa sets the tone for calmness.

A popular therapy is the traditional Turkish bath called the Rasul Chamber.