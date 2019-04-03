Five-star spa treatments for the soul and senses
A perfect remedy to cure the knots and tension in your body is to waltz into a day spa that reeks of peace and tranquility.
The Soulstice Day Spa facilities are ideal to enjoy as a couple or alone, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Manager Gill Power boasts that the spa is better than many others because of the air and the light, which is mainly blue.
"Often a lot of spas are dark and dingy, whereas this one is light and beautiful. It is also convenient enough because it's not far to travel to but you do feel like you are going out of the city," says Power.
The Sunday World team was invited to experience the tranquil surroundings at the Silverstar Casino complex in Krugersdorp.
With personalised lockers, a weather- appropriate gown and light refreshments the blue spa sets the tone for calmness.
A popular therapy is the traditional Turkish bath called the Rasul Chamber.
This exfoliating and cleansing ritual uses pure, natural, medicinal mud to cleanse and detoxify the body.
This treatment is combined with steam to open pores and draw out impurities.
To complete the ceremony, a tropical rain shower washes away the mud pudding, providing an all-over cleansing, detoxifying and rejuvenating experience.
The 30-minute treatment is an experience for the senses.
"It's really popular with our couples," says Power.
The Rasul Chamber can accommodate up to six people at a time.
Among other wellness therapies are the floatation therapy, the hydro pool and Swiss shower.
Apart from the unique treatments there are traditional spa massages performed by well-trained therapists who ask about the type of music you would like to listen to during your session, and the pressure of the massage.
Before administering treatments, the therapists undergo an additional six weeks of internal training. This ensures that guests have a five-star experience at the hands of qualified and enthusiastic professionals.