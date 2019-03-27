Bike-riding firefighter in training

It's a Friday afternoon at Uncle Charlie's go-karting race track.

Four-year-old Bohlale Mafokate looks every bit the motorsport champion to rival late icon Gugu Zulu.

He is clad in black jeans, brown leather biker jacket and lime green knee and elbow guards and helmet.

Before take-off, his father Zenzele pulls a lever at the back of the bike to give it a power boost.

Fearless Bohlale shoots off like a bullet as Sunday World's photographer gives chase trying to get pictures.

Five laps later, Bohlale's chain snaps, cutting short his race.

This snapped chain left the young biker, whose race name is Littleman 110, sulking, with tears welling in his eyes.

He then refused to speak as he could not deal with the huge disappointment.

"I can rev my bike," he had boasted earlier.

Bohlale is one of the youngest bikers to regularly compete in the country.

Born in Cosmo City, west of Joburg, Bohlale took to the wheel when he was a toddler and has been riding for more than eight months. He has a clear vision of his career path; he wants to become a bike-riding firefighter.

Littleman 110 said he loves his bike because of its speed.

"My bike is fast and my favourite cartoon is Chase from Paw Patrol," he said, referring to the German shepherd cartoon character, who is a traffic cop and spy dog all rolled into one.

Littleman 110's love for motorcycles comes from his father.