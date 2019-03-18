Bonang's bubbly secret bubbles over

A well-kept secret by media darling and businesswoman Bonang Matheba may have been ruined by fans speculating she is launching her own beverage, House of BNG.

Queen B, as Matheba is known to her bevy of fans, posted various images on her social media pages of a brand logo called "House of BNG" and many asked what it was.

Some have said it was a fashion label, while others have said it was a MCC (Méthode Cap Classique) sparkling wine.

A source close to her told Sunday World she was launching a luxury MCC bottle that she had been working on for more than two years.

Methode Cap Classique is a sparkling wine made in the traditional Champagne method. Aside from the grapes used, everything else in the MCC process is identical to that of French Champagne.

The secret was confirmed when retailer Woolworths accidentally uploaded images of the bottle on its website. The product has since been removed from the page.

This is not the first time Queen B collaborates with the chain store. Her Distraction By Bonang lingerie line and T-shirt brand Bonang by Bonang with Superbalist were all sold through the chain store.

"With love, I deliver my passion. Years in the making, and well-worth the wait ... The House Of BNG. MARCH 18th 2019," she wrote on her social media pages.

Her manager, Davin Phillips, told Sunday World he could neither confirm nor deny the details as all would be revealed tomorrow.

"The House of BNG has been a project in the making for two years, and something very close to Ms Matheba's heart."

A year ago, Matheba posted an image of herself in a vineyard, hinting she had signed a massive deal.