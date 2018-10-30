Kim Jayde, Trevor Noah & Gabrielle Union: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
It's Halloween this Wednesday but some celebrities decided to celebrate early. It was a spooky and ghoulish affair as stars played dress up.
Not everyone however was into the spook fest. The Soweto Derby made headlines as Chiefs lost to Pirates leaving some fans bitter. Lilian Dube's pink polo in support of breast cancer awareness month also took place this weekened.
Whether you were out trick or treating or just stayed indoors we've got you covered.
Let's take a look at what some celebs got up to this weekend:
It was a spook fest this weekend as stars dressed up as their favourite fantasy or worst nightmare. We didn't know it was possible to look this sexy while covered in blood, Kim Jayde's costume was all levels of hot. Selimathunzi's Khanya Mkangisa opted for no blood, but looked simple and sexy as a Playboy bunny.
As usual, Mrs Maphumulo slayed in a sexy baby pink number at the pink polo this weekend. Showing just enough skin, Enhle pulled off this look effortlessly.
Actress Gabrielle Union celebrated her 46th birthday yesterday and in honour of the day she threw a Halloween-themed birthday party over the weekend dressing up as No Doubt's Gwen Steafni. Her husband Dwyane Wade went as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Trevor Noah was rubbing shoulders with fellow comedians, actors and super model, Winnie Harlow.
Kwesta was ready for #MatchDay kitted out in black and white, something tells us he knew what the outcome was going to be.