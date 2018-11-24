Enhle-Mbali starts new initiative to open conversations around depression

Enhle-Mbali Maphumulo is taking action against depression and addressing mental health issues, particularly in young women.

The actress told Sowetan Live that it came from a place of feeling like that someone needed to initiate the dialogue among the youth because they are neglected and left to fend for themselves because their elders don't talk.

"The problem is we don't talk about things, that is why depression has managed to manifest itself in such a big way. A lot of us do have depression because of the lifestyles we live and we don't even know it. We work too much, we play too hard, our bodies and minds never have time to heal. This is the reason I feel I need to help," she said.

Enhle Cares is an initiative that started over four months ago. The actress said she wanted to do it because there had just been a large gap that needed to be filled as far

She said she felt that a lot of South African women are emotionally drained and depressed.