'My own 'sisters' make their way to my husband’s inbox' - Enhle Mbali Maphumulo

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo has for the first time opened up about her husband and internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee’s open-secret infidelity that dominated headlines few years ago.

Maphumulo didn’t hold back as she took to the stage at the inaugural In Good Company Experience Summit in Sandton on Tuesday night. She was one of keynote speakers alongside American actress Issa Rae and Thandiswa Mazwai at the female empowerment summit.

“How do we as women stand here all month and salute ourselves for all this power when we cannot say on a simple situation that a sister did you wrong?” she posed to a room full of women. “Yes, everyone is equally to blame,” she charged before pointing at her husband in the audience and continued to say “I love you” to him.

“A sister did me wrong. I heard comments such as ‘she thinks she’s perfect, even Beyonce gets cheated on’. My own sisters make their way to my husband’s inbox, in the industry and out of the industry. The very same sisters that I fight for.”

She also talked about the fear she went through when she turned 30 in March, growing up before the public eye, her mother having her at age 18 and her father having 11 children with different mothers.

The couple, who are parents to two children, had a star-studded wedding ceremony in January 2017. They already had been married for seven years at the time of the ceremony.