Almost a year after turning 30‚ actress Enhle Mbali has reflected on what it felt like to reach the milestone and the lessons she’s learnt.

Enhle took to Instagram to share some pearls of wisdom with fans on how the new chapter effected her mindset.

“Turning 30 was such a mind f**k. Something happens to the way you think. Realities become even more real. Choices become harder than ever. But I loved this for myself.”

Even though last year was a year of change for the actress‚ she took it all in her stride.