Forever Young ball all for a good cause

If owning a piece of the fabled country of Wakanda has been top of your list, look no further than the Forever Young Ball & Gala Dinner which will have, among other high ticket items, a mask from the Black Panther film up for grabs.

The prestigious event and auction, which will take place tomorrow evening, is set to be one of the most glamorous events of the year with a who's who guest list that includes the Motsepes, Black Coffee and Pearl Thusi.

Behind the affair is Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, whose foundation, Enhle Cares has partnered with the House of Mandela to raise funds for charity.

Enhle Cares foundation, founded over four months ago, is an advocate for youth and women empowerment.

"You know, for me it's crazy that the Mandelas allowed someone like me to come [and] work with them alongside Global Citizen.

"When you walk into a meeting with someone of such calibre, you think twice," said Enhle.

For guests who will have to cough up a minimum of R200000 for any of the items they bid on during the auction, there will also be "a couple of original Mandela pieces. We also have art pieces from SA artist Nelson Makamo.