Forever Young ball all for a good cause
If owning a piece of the fabled country of Wakanda has been top of your list, look no further than the Forever Young Ball & Gala Dinner which will have, among other high ticket items, a mask from the Black Panther film up for grabs.
The prestigious event and auction, which will take place tomorrow evening, is set to be one of the most glamorous events of the year with a who's who guest list that includes the Motsepes, Black Coffee and Pearl Thusi.
Behind the affair is Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, whose foundation, Enhle Cares has partnered with the House of Mandela to raise funds for charity.
Enhle Cares foundation, founded over four months ago, is an advocate for youth and women empowerment.
"You know, for me it's crazy that the Mandelas allowed someone like me to come [and] work with them alongside Global Citizen.
"When you walk into a meeting with someone of such calibre, you think twice," said Enhle.
For guests who will have to cough up a minimum of R200000 for any of the items they bid on during the auction, there will also be "a couple of original Mandela pieces. We also have art pieces from SA artist Nelson Makamo.
"Nigerian artist Laolu Senbanjo and LA-based graffiti artist Retna will be offering us something " Enhle said.
"We asked people we really rate highly and they gave us their stuff," she said.
The event will also raise additional funds with the release of an EP featuring a host of artists, including the late HHP.
"His song is absolutely amazing, he put his all into that song. We were all so shocked to hear of his passing because we had him here in the studio just days before," said Enhle.
The EP will be released via iTunes and all funds raised will go towards the foundation.
"The name of the gala dinner is something I often post and we all decided to call it Forever Young because it resonates with what Tata thought the youth could do or the power young people have to change any climate in the world," she said.