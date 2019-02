Johnnie Walker launched its new "Keep Walking" ad campaign at the luxurious Saxon Hotel featuring pioneers in their industry such as comedian Trevor Noah, artist Nelson Makamo and actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo. The ad was just basic, nothing special. Next!

Shwa is obsessed with Enhle's new blonde hair. She looked ghetto fabulous in a fur jacket and white tuxedo dress. She rocked gorgeous gold sandals, but her old pedi so didn't match. Yikes!