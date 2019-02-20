Clitoris ring a turn-on
A 29-year-old bank employee and new mother who prefers to stay anonymous says her pubic piercing is her best investment yet. She jokes that it's most likely her clitoral ring that finally got her pregnant.
"I struggled for months to conceive. But my partner and I always try new things and experiment with toys. He suggested the clitoral piercing. I also have nipple rings which cost about R250 each. Both were not painful at all and it definitely makes sex better for both of us," she says.
Beyond the Pain Concrete Body Modification studio in Parkhurst offers intimate piercings to both men and women.
"Genital piercings are done for various reasons, notably for sexual stimulation or aesthetic appeal. They bring with them an awareness of one's genitals in a way that we all too often seem to lack or overlook," reads their website.
Apparently female piercings are visual more about stimulation to the bearer's partner.
From Christina to Princess Albertina, they offer various piercing with interesting names, descriptions and effects.
A clitoris piercing is not very common, because it requires a clitoris large enough to perform the procedure. It's not to be confused with a clitoral hood piercing - which are said to be more functional, as they stimulate the clitoris by means of the jewellery worn.
Lightening to feel good
Bleaching of the front and back pubic areas for both men and women is trending worldwide.
Dr Novikova says although it is not necessary, people who have it done feel more attractive.
"Vaginal bleaching or lightening hyperpigmented skin in the genital area is certainly not necessary. Many women feel self-conscious, lose their confidence and develop mental issues because of darkened skin in the genital area," Novikova says.
"Women want to look and feel good about themselves. The reasons for these treatments are purely cosmetic," she says.
She explains that lightening can be performed with laser (suitable for people of lighter skin tone) or cosmoceutical peel and creams. A course of antibiotics is also prescribed.
Prices depend on the condition of the patient. Several treatments, over three to six months, cost between R2,000 to R5,000.
If not broken why fix it?
Doctor Tlaleng Mofokeng, a general practitioner and activist for Sexual & Reproductive Justice, says most of these enhancing procedures are unnecessary.
"If it's not medically necessary, why do it? It speaks of a lack of self-confidence.
"Couples need to talk to each other and ask why they are not reaching orgasms.
"Quickies are good, but foreplay is better and almost always has results. Be attentive and kind to each other's needs and up the game by adding lubricants and toys that are not harmful," she says.