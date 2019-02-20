Clitoris ring a turn-on

A 29-year-old bank employee and new mother who prefers to stay anonymous says her pubic piercing is her best investment yet. She jokes that it's most likely her clitoral ring that finally got her pregnant.

"I struggled for months to conceive. But my partner and I always try new things and experiment with toys. He suggested the clitoral piercing. I also have nipple rings which cost about R250 each. Both were not painful at all and it definitely makes sex better for both of us," she says.

Beyond the Pain Concrete Body Modification studio in Parkhurst offers intimate piercings to both men and women.

"Genital piercings are done for various reasons, notably for sexual stimulation or aesthetic appeal. They bring with them an awareness of one's genitals in a way that we all too often seem to lack or overlook," reads their website.

Apparently female piercings are visual more about stimulation to the bearer's partner.

From Christina to Princess Albertina, they offer various piercing with interesting names, descriptions and effects.

A clitoris piercing is not very common, because it requires a clitoris large enough to perform the procedure. It's not to be confused with a clitoral hood piercing - which are said to be more functional, as they stimulate the clitoris by means of the jewellery worn.

Lightening to feel good

Bleaching of the front and back pubic areas for both men and women is trending worldwide.

Dr Novikova says although it is not necessary, people who have it done feel more attractive.

"Vaginal bleaching or lightening hyperpigmented skin in the genital area is certainly not necessary. Many women feel self-conscious, lose their confidence and develop mental issues because of darkened skin in the genital area," Novikova says.