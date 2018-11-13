Fight over estate is often about greed

The Customary Marriages Act was put under scrutiny recently and sparked robust debate across all media when the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Lerato Sengadi is the customary wife of the late hip-hop star Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng's ruling was criticised in some quarters while others debated the legal merits of what constitutes a customary marriage.

A day before the funeral, Sengadi had applied for an interdict to force the Tsambos to give her the remains of the Bosso hitmaker for burial.

Even though the court dismissed that application, it ruled that Sengadi is the customary wife of the motswako rapper. This despite the Tsambos rejecting her as their makoti, saying that her lobola was never paid in full and there was never a handover ceremony to complete the customary marriage process.

The battle highlighted the consistent mistreatment of women by their in-laws when their spouses die.

In light of the Tsambo vs Sengadi feud, Sunday World reflects on similar cases where women suffered by either being precluded from burying their husbands and/or being dispossessed of their inheritance.

One well-known example is the fight that ensued between Tina Jaxa and Tina Dlangwana, widows of Zimbabwean-born businessman Prosper Mkwaiwa after his death in 2015.

Although Dlangwana claimed Mkwaiwa traditionally married her in 2010, she lost everything to Jaxa, his legal wife. Jaxa, who had been separated from Mkwaiwa for almost 10 years, told Dlangwana to step aside and allow her to bury Mkwaiwa although Dlangwana was living with the music promoter when he died.

This week Dlangwana told us it was sad that many women suffer at the hands of the in-laws or estranged wives who cash in when their husbands die.