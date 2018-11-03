HHP's farewell in pictures, as Sengadi gets sidelined

The late Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo's customary wife Lerato Sengadi has been snubbed by the musician's family at his funeral, which was held in Mahikeng on Saturday.

Sengadi sat quietly on the front row, in the 12th chair from her husband’s father Robert Tsambo as the funeral service of her husband proceeded at the Mmabatho Convention Center in Mahikeng today.

Sengadi, who was wearing a black scarf and yellow sunglasses appeared sad as no one on the programme seemed to recognise her presence.

At the time of publishing the story, she had not yet been asked to deliver an eulogy, or pay her late husband last respects. Speaker after speaker, who included members of the Tsambo family, government officials and representatives of the music industry failed to recognise Sengadi, while comforting the immediate family, including the rapper's 13- year old son, Leano.