HHP valued family unity, aunt says

Boitumelo Tshehle

The late Hip Hop artist Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo always wanted to unite his family and was eager to know his family background.

This was said by his aunt, Nomvulazana Sithole, the first person to speak at the 38-year old artist's funeral service at Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng today.

Sithole said one of the things that Jabba observed from the family was respect.

“He came from a God fearing family. He always shared his life and told us what his aspirations are,” she said.