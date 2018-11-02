Lerato Sengadi recognised as HHP’s customary wife, interdict to stop funeral denied

Lerato Sengadi’s application to stop the funeral of the late rapper Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo has been denied.

In his judgment, Judge Mokgoatlheng said that HHP and Lerato Sengadi complied with all necessary requirements under the customary law and therefore Sengadi was HHP’s customary wife.

- HHP’s father’s argument that Sengadi was not his son’s customary wife because she was not handed over is not valid as handing over is not a requirement under the customary law act.

- Customary law only recognises three requirements: that both must be over the age of 18; Lobola must be agreed upon and that there must be a celebration.

He said that Tsambo’s argument that because Sengadi was not handed over then she’s not the wife does not stand.

He said that under normal circumstances, as HHP’s customary wife, Sengadi has the right to stop the funeral but based on convenience and the concept of Ubuntu, he is denying the application.

He “implored” Sengadi to attend the funeral taking place in Mafikeng on Saturday.

Lerato Sengadi hauled Tsambo to the South Gauteng High Court to stop him from burying his son HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, who was found dead at his home on Wednesday last week.