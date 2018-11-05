Rejected Lerato Sengadi takes over HHP's house
In a fightback after not being acknowledged at HHP's funeral, Lerato Sengadi has taken over the matrimonial home that she was banned from last week.
HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, was buried on Saturday. His funeral service was held at Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng, North West.
Sengadi, who was left out of his funeral obituary and ignored by most speakers, escalated the fight against the Tsambos yesterday.
She went to the home in Randpark Ridge, Randburg, accompanied by the police where she apparently broke the locks and replaced them with new ones.
Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana confirmed the incident.
"Lerato came around 1am this morning [Sunday] and broke the locks. She locked out the helper and her son who have been living there since 2004."
Ncana said the motswako rapper, also known as Jabba, was taking care of the helper's son. He said their family was shocked by the "vindictive mission" by Sengadi.
"For months Lerato has not been living in the house. What stuns everyone is that even HHP's son cannot access the house."
Sengadi did not respond to questions yesterday.
Ncana said the Tsambos will appeal the high court ruling that Sengadi was Jabba's customary wife.
He said they will challenge the order handed down on Friday, but would not elaborate on the reasons.
Sengadi had filed for an interdict to stop the funeral and for the the court to instruct HHP's father, Robert Tsambo, to give her the muso's remains, which was denied by the court.
But the court ruled that Sengadi was HHP customary wife despite his father claiming that the family did not recognise her as his wife.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatleng found that HHP and Sengadi had entered into a customary union.
Sengadi had also asked the court to order the family to return all the documents and other belongings, including hard drives, that were removed from the musician's home in Johannesburg and to allow her access to the house.
The court ordered the Tsambos to return all of HHP documents, his hard drives and the keys to his home to Sengadi.