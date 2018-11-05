Rejected Lerato Sengadi takes over HHP's house

In a fightback after not being acknowledged at HHP's funeral, Lerato Sengadi has taken over the matrimonial home that she was banned from last week.

HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, was buried on Saturday. His funeral service was held at Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng, North West.

Sengadi, who was left out of his funeral obituary and ignored by most speakers, escalated the fight against the Tsambos yesterday.

She went to the home in Randpark Ridge, Randburg, accompanied by the police where she apparently broke the locks and replaced them with new ones.