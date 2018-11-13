Judge got it all wrong in Sengadi, Tsambos case

Ladies and gentlemen, the judgment of Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in respect of the matter between Sengadi and the Tsambo Family at the Johannesburg High Court last week is disappointing, wrong and completely illogical.

Mokgoatlheng has been a judge for close to 20 years having started at the Labour Court. He is a very experienced judge and as such we expect high standards from him.

In 2017, I represented a very close friend of mine in a customary marriage case. His partner sought a declaratory order to say she was his customary wife.

He paid R7000 in 2007 to the family of the mother of his three children, who is originally from Bethlehem in the eastern Free State.

I won the case as the family of his partner did not hand her over to his family in Tzaneen.

On October 25 2018, I won a decision against my former partner's attempt to declare our relationship of 10 years a customary marriage.

Between 2011 and 2012 I paid R20000 to her family for lobolo.