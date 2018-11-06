'HHP's son badly traumatised' - Rapper's baby mama speaks

HHP's baby mama Lerato Khanye said her son Leano has been traumatised by a dramatic break-in at his late father's house in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg.

The late rapper's house was allegedly broken into by his customary wife Lerato Sengadi while HHP's helper, her son and two of Leano's friends were inside in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

"I got a call from traumatised kids who told me that someone was breaking into the house. When they were chased out, the four were taken in by a caring neighbour. She kept them there until we picked them up," Khanye said.

"Leano was not there because he had slept at my parents' place. He was shattered and could not sleep, thinking about his friends."

Khanye said the children went back to the house to pick up their uniforms and belongings in the presence of Sengadi's bodyguards. She said the children were under heavy supervision and Sengadi had to verify some of the items before they could leave the house.

Khanye said the family was still trying to deal with the grief and now the drama continues. She said HHP's son was badly affected by the whole drama.