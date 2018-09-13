Give yourself a royal treat at Sunset Beach palace

During my previous weekend visits to Cape Town I was always in a mad rush trying to fit in all the tourist dining and shopping experiences such as the V&A Waterfront boating and dining and shopping at Canal Walk and Access Park.

What a great relief to be forced to slow down my pace this time when I was recently a resident of Sunset Beach Luxury Apartments in Sunset Beach in Milnerton.

The self-catering accommodation opened my eyes to a different and more quality holiday in the Mother City. The fully furnished apartments are just a 25-minute drive from the airport and it takes the same time to drive to the CBD if one is still hankering after the famous Long Street party nightlife most Gauteng tourists tend to mandatorily include in their itinerary.

Owned by business couple Poppy and Joseph Zinyana, the property started out as a design and renovation project Poppy (pictured) embarked on a few years ago. At the end of 2015, her family was looking for property to include in their portfolio and she was captivated by the facility when she first viewed it but did not initially buy it.

"Something about the property kept on coming back to me, and after months I realised that we could utilise the space for accommodation for our engineering business."