Serena Williams: Queen of the fashion court

World tennis champion Serena Williams's catsuit made headlines this week after the French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli banned it.

He said one needed to have respect for the game and the place. But the suit was inspired by American tennis player Anne White, who in 1985 famously wore a white catsuit much to her opponents' annoyance.

Williams wore the all-in-one suit at the French Open where she withdrew due to a pectoral muscle injury.

The catsuit, which reminds her of Wakanda and is dubbed the black panther suit, she said made her feel like a superhero. But it was also designed as clot prevention compression tights.

Williams, who has never been one to conform to the rules and often speaks about body positivity, laughed off the ban.

All she had to say ahead of the US Open was: "When it comes to fashion, you don't want to be a repeat offender."

She came back this week not fazed in an even sexier and more daring uniform.

She played in a black ballerin- inspired tutu at the US Open. paired with a snazzy biker jacket, on Monday. And she slammed Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 in her first round.