Siphiwe 'Shabba' Tshabalala: Living the dream

Siphiwe "Shabba" Tshabalala says although it seems like it took a lifetime, his dream of playing overseas has finally become a reality.

The local legend, who dedicated almost 12 years of his life to Kaizer Chiefs, received a hero's welcome when he arrived in Turkey last week.

The midfielder played his first game for new club Erzurumspor this week.

In fact, he feels like he is more of a legend that side than he was here.

"People this side have been amazing since I arrived, very loving and excited that I joined the team and they will get to watch me play with their naked eyes. I think I'm more famous this side."

He says proudly how he has reached milestones, broken records, won awards and has numerous accolades behind his name.

Tshabalala has played 372 games for Chiefs and scored 58 goals and was honoured as the Player of the Season at the club's annual awards ceremony last year. He also scooped all the club's awards at the end of the 2008-2009 season.

For the national team he has earned 89 caps. As the Bafana Bafana vice-captain, he won The Sports Personality of the year award as voted for by the public at the Gauteng Sports Awards in 2010.

"It was not easy at all and I sacrificed a lot, I faced rejection. I was told that I'm not good enough but I endured. I let my hard work, dedication, perseverance and passion keep me going. I am not bothered by the naysayers; I know where I am going."

The dream was always to be one of the best footballers in the country, play for Chiefs, represent SA and play abroad.