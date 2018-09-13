Preserving childhood games in SA culture

Way back before PlayStations and Wi-Fi, the switching on of streetlights as the sun set would be an indication for kids to go home.

During the day kids would spend hours jumping rope, throwing balls over a stack of cans while trying to catch each other in a game called bathi, throwing sticks and collecting stones to play diketo and playing hopscotch.

Obesity was never an issue as these games, carried down the generations, ensured children were active throughout the day.

Today, the department of sport and recreation has managed to preserve these games in the form of the Indigenous Games Festival which is held every September, to celebrate Heritage Month.

Mickey Modisane, chief director of communications at the department, says that indigenous games are defined as physical and character-building activities that originate in various communities of South Africa. They are cultural play activities that are distinct to each culture in SA.

More than being fun, they build on teamwork and bring people together.

Each game has specific skills and rules aimed at promoting certain African values. Aside from the physical prowess, it builds communication, cognitive, and strategising skills.

Research done by the University of Johannesburg on indigenous games says we have approximately 500 games in South Africa.

The department started by formalising eight games. There are many different names given to one game because of various cultures and languages across the the country.

But, the most commonly accepted names include dibeke, iintonga, drie stokkies, kho-kho, ncuva and morabaraba.