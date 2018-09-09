Idols SA: who should make Top 10

The last talented bunch on the Idols platform was when Noma Khumalo took the crown in 2016. But the squad that makes up season 14 is blazing.

With the top 10 being selected tonight, the girls will most likely come out strongest, with at least six making the cut.

Here's our take on the favourite contestants:

Ntokozo Makhathini is 18 years old, but there's nothing childish about her mature voice. The young woman from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga confidently sang Ndiza even better than the original artist, Zahara, sending chills down the audience's spine.

Bongiwe Selinda sang one of the most demanding vocal songs - Beneath Your Beautiful by Emeli Sande - but she sailed right through it. The 23-year-old from Malelani in Mpumalanga is also a guitarist.

She could improve her delivery but in terms of vocal ability she will make the list.

Dalene Swartz is Unathi's favourite. She blew the judges away with her Amy Winehouse Valerie rendition during her audition. The 21-year-old Ennerdale resident lost her groove when she sang a Whitney Houston tune, It's Not Right, but she has a lot in her to bounce back.

Wattahmelon, whose real name is Lethabo Ramatsui, from Atteridgeville, Pretoria, is as unique as her stage name.

The drama student has a soulful voice reminiscent of Anita Baker's vibes and the feistiness of Mary J. Blige.

She proved her worth when she took on another Idol, Fantasia's song, Lose to Win.