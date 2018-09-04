Brighten up life with bold splash of colour in your hair

Frika stylist Jimmy Shibambu, who specialises exclusively in black hair, gives us the lowdown on how to rock your 'fro this summer.

With bright shades from purple to pink and blue rocking the runways and Instagram - black girls also want to have a go at colour. And, Shibambu says it can work if done properly.

He advises that it should be applied as an ombre weave, wig or as highlights in braids.

If you are planning to colour your natural hair, first try a wig in the same colour that you want, to ensure that the colour works perfectly with your complexion.

But, the advice is that first prize would be to opt for the coloured weave instead of putting hair through the trauma of bleaching.

Colours trending include violet, light browns, blush pink and shades of blues.