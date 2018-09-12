Sibahle Zwane: Meet the 10-year-old human calculator

Sibahle Zwane is a 10-year old grade 4 maths genius and a businessman in the making through his amazing talent.

With a remarkable ability to work out huge numbers in his head, he goes around the Lehae neighbourhood near Lenasia making a quick buck from shocked strangers.

His mom Mbali Zwane says she was surprised when she saw videos of her son making money from his maths skills trending on Facebook.

"I couldn't believe he was doing this. One man sought my permission before posting it. Sibahle tells me he goes to the park, asks random strangers if they know their maths. And then he says 'well ask me'. When they throw big numbers at him - whether to add, subtract, multiply - he gets the answer spot on."

For every right answer, the young genius charges R2. "I've seen this boy come home with R100 or R200 notes which he then gives to his grandfather to keep for him," says Zwane.