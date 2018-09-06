Samphiwa Halala: Whizz kid turns her math tables idea into business

A nine-year-old girl is changing the face of mathematics around the world as we know it and in the process helping many struggling kids her age beat multiplication.

Samphiwa Halala, a Grade 4 pupil at Jacaranda College, a private school in Centurion, has developed a set of cards, sold at R20 a set, offering various tricks to work out sums.

The aspirant scientist told Sunday World she became frustrated with her cousin, who she spends plenty of time with, who couldn't remember his times tables.

So, she taught him a few of the tricks she knows and drew hand gestures on paper to help him remember.

Samphiwa explains that her tricks force one to use their hands instead of the old and tired way of trying to memorise these sums.

She said these tricks force your brain to work and retain the information.