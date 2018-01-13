After being told to change her appearance to be more “celebrity like“‚ actress Mona Monyane has some strong words about women being pressured to look like sex symbols.

Mona encouraged women to be themselves without compromise and avoid “falling prey to a stupid system.”

“My loves‚ as I have said many times before no one can do you like you. So dammit‚ stop falling prey to this stupid system that has us fighting to be some weird pervert’s sex symbol and just love yourself.”

Mona said that even though she received hateful messages on a daily basis‚ she chose to ignore because she understands the pressure women are under.