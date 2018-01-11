Music producer Heavy K is too busy producing chart-topping hits and has no time to entertain nasty body-shaming insults about his weight.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the hitmaker explained that he was content with himself and would only do something about his weight when it suits him‚ not because of pressure.

"I won't lie at times they (the tweets) do get to me‚ but that is probably only 2% of the time. When I see nasty comments about me or my weight‚ which I do‚ I just ignore it. The thing is that is how they feel about my weight or about me‚ but it's not how I feel about myself. I'm happy the way I am. I'm not here for that‚ mine is to make great music."

Heavy K‚ real name Mkhululi Siqula‚ said that even though he was a "soft" child‚ after becoming famous he realised that not everyone would have something nice to say about him.