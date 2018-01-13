Even though comedian Loyiso Madinga is excited to join The Daily Show with Trevor‚ he’s admitted to TshisaLIVE that the love and attention has been overwhelming for him but has inspired him to do the country proud.

“The attention on me is overwhelming and a bit crazy but I guess the universe wouldn’t have given it to me if I wasn’t ready. They didn’t only choose me‚ they chose SA and Africa.”

“I auditioned‚ and I remember just after me‚ there was this really brilliant comedian and I thought‚ ‘ah there goes that job’. But there was something they wanted and they found it in me. My personality may have just been what they were looking for‚ I’m so excited.”

He added that he is excited to join Trevor’s team and to get a chance to watch him make magic up-close.