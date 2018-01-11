Couple's leading way with ginny chin-chin

If your new year's resolution is to be employer-free, let the Jongiles' story inspire you.

Mayine Premium Gin, born in 2015, is the brainchild of Western Cape couple, Luvuyo and Nodumo Jongile.

Luvuyo, 32, says he grew up on the streets of Khayelitsha, where the likelihood of turning out to be nothing was extremely high.

"Most of us are forced to work 100 times harder so we can survive. I was forced to turn dusty streets into golden streets."

He says witnessing the international companies prospering in the area inspired him.

It was a mere three years ago that he came across interesting findings that identified Khayelitsha as one of the biggest markets for French cognac brand, Hennessy.

In the same year, Khayelitsha was named the most consuming area of the cognac brand on the entire African continent.