'Puleng' not cutting ties with 'Rhythm City' family

Long-serving Rhythm City actress Tebogo Khalo has dismissed claims that she was ready to jump ship.

Khalo assured lovers of the e.tv soapie that she was very much part of the Rhythm City cast and was content with playing Puleng Mofokeng after eight years at the helm. "I don't know where all this emanates from because I'm enjoying what I'm doing. It's actually been a rollercoaster ride," said Khalo.

With a huge fan base, Khalo discounted any suggestions of her crossing the floor.

"Hmmm, it's been exciting and challenging at the same time. I've no plans of leaving Rhythm City after eight years, maybe it could happen after another eight years."

Khalo, 32, has become a household name since joining the cast of one of the most popular soapies in the country in 2009.

However, Khalo did hint on branching into directing in future. "I'm not rushing things. I need to learn the tricks that come with the trade."