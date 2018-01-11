Ukhozi FM applauded for 100% local music campaign

Ukhozi FM has drawn applause from KwaZulu-Natal artists and music bosses after launching a campaign to play only local music on the station last month.

The station adopted a 100% local music quota for December to measure audiences response and decide on a strategy going forward.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the broadcaster did not yet know whether the campaign was a success‚ but every station was allowed to decide on a quota that best benefited their audiences.

"When the new board came in‚ they said the directive (of a 90 percent local music quota) was no longer applicable and every radio station would respond in accordance with its audiences. That is exactly what is happening (with Ukhozi FM)."