Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela rewrites casting script: Big girls are for TV

Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela's unapologetic strength and confidence has seen her make it as one of the most recognised TV faces in the country despite being told she was not fit for a career on the small screen.

Mahlasela, 35, of 7de Laan, prefers calling herself "that girl from Alex" and has defied all critics who told her she was "too big" to be on TV.

She plays Aggie on the SABC2 Afrikaans soapie, and recalls how a casting agency told her that she was too fat to be on TV but instead of letting those words break her, she went out to prove them wrong.

And these words were uttered to her when she was just a 21-year-old student trying to pave her way into the world of professional acting.

"In my third year I went out and looked for a casting agency and there was one that said to me 'it's going to take you a few years to get on TV because you're not the typical TV girl'.

"I thought to myself that's just odd. As I was walking to the taxi rank, I dared to prove them wrong," she said.