South Africa

Rape suspect nabbed after falling asleep

By Noxolo Majavu - 17 March 2020 - 13:05
The man has been arrested
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 32-year-old rape suspect is due to appear in the Butterworth magistrate’s court In Eastern Cape today after police caught him while sleeping in his home, where a woman was raped.

It is alleged that the 19- year- old woman went to see her friend at Magalakanqa village around 7pm on Sunday. While on her way, the suspect threatened her with a knife and dragged her to his home where the reported rape took place.

“The suspect fell asleep after raping the victim. The victim got a chance to escape and reported the matter at Msobomvu police station. The police acted swiftly as they went with the victim to the homestead of the suspect,” Captain Jackson Manatha, police spokesman, said.

Manatha also confirmed that the suspect was found sleeping.

