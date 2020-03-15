Pitso Mosimane sweating over fitness of Jali and Zwane ahead of crunch clash with Pirates

Pitso Mosimane hopes to have influential midfielders Andile Jali and Themba Zwane back to full fitness for Mamelodi Sundowns’ big Absa Premiership encounter against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

Both Zwane and Jali were left out of Downs’ 1-0 extra-time Nedbank Cup victory over Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday night due to hamstring injuries.

The fact that Mosimane, who is usually loathe to rotate, made four changes from their 1-0 midweek league win away to Stellenbosch FC suggests that he has been juggling his players in anticipation of the matchup against Pirates.

Second-placed Downs need all the three points against Pirates to put pressure on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Mosimane’s attempt to portray key midfielders Jali and Zwane as doubtful, does also have a hint of gamesmanship to it.

Jali may have a mild hamstring strain, but before the game against Highlands Mosimane had said his main reason for resting the Bafana Bafana central midfielder was his three yellow cards and to avoid a suspension against Pirates.