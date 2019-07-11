'I will get the best out of Thamsanqa Gabuza', says SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes he can get the best out of polarising striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.
Last week, Orlando Pirates announced the transfers of Gabuza and winger Kudakwashe Mahachi to United.
During his five seasons at Pirates, Gabuza divided opinion as a section of the fans criticised him for his wastefulness in front of goal.
Tembo, however, is confident he can turn the 31-year-old into a key player for his team.
"We thought Gabuza would fit in well in terms of our structure. He is one who is not scared of making mistakes and although he sometimes misses chances, he gets into good areas," he said.
"I hope this season he will be lucky enough to score goals and we will work on his confidence and composure."
The Zimbabwean tactician is impressed with what he has seen in training. "I have seen someone who is focused and mentally strong. He wants to do well and works very hard. I am very happy with him so far," Tembo said.
The three-time former Premiership champions have made some changes to their squad, with veterans Morgan Gould, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, James Keene, Richard Boateng and Thuso Phala having left.
"If you look at the players we have lost it's up to 150 years of football experience [between them] because of their ages.
"It's always difficult losing experienced players but at the same time it's an opportunity for youngsters to get to the next level. It also allows us to blend new blood into the squad."
Tembo is looking forward to his second season in charge of the team.
"The pressure continues in the new season. We are expected to improve our log position," Tembo said.