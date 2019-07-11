Soccer

'I will get the best out of Thamsanqa Gabuza', says SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 11 July 2019 - 08:37
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes he can get the best out of polarising striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Last week, Orlando Pirates announced the transfers of Gabuza and winger Kudakwashe Mahachi to United.

During his five seasons at Pirates, Gabuza divided opinion as a section of the fans criticised him for his wastefulness in front of goal.

Tembo, however, is confident he can turn the 31-year-old into a key player for his team.

"We thought Gabuza would fit in well in terms of our structure. He is one who is not scared of making mistakes and although he sometimes misses chances, he gets into good areas," he said.

'Rusike is not for sale‚' says SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews to PSL rivals

There has been plenty of speculation around the future of SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike in recent weeks‚ but it seems he will be going ...
Sport
2 days ago

"I hope this season he will be lucky enough to score goals and we will work on his confidence and composure."

The Zimbabwean tactician is impressed with what he has seen in training. "I have seen someone who is focused and mentally strong. He wants to do well and works very hard. I am very happy with him so far," Tembo said.

The three-time former Premiership champions have made some changes to their squad, with veterans Morgan Gould, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, James Keene, Richard Boateng and Thuso Phala having left.

Tembo continues as SuperSport coach but given mandate to secure top four finish and a trophy

SuperSport United have given Kaitano Tembo a mandate to win at least one cup competition and also finish inside the top four next season after the ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

"If you look at the players we have lost it's up to 150 years of football experience [between them] because of their ages.

"It's always difficult losing experienced players but at the same time it's an opportunity for youngsters to get to the next level. It also allows us to blend new blood into the squad."

Tembo is looking forward to his second season in charge of the team.

"The pressure continues in the new season. We are expected to improve our log position," Tembo said.

Orlando Pirates offload Gabuza‚ Mahachi to SuperSport United

Towering striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and exciting winger Kudawashe Mahachi have left Orlando Pirates to join SuperSport United‚ the Buccaneers announced ...
Sport
1 week ago

Boo boys don't make sense but Micho must ignore them

Fans' task is to lift up, and not jeer players
Sport
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X