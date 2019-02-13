Esperance rock Buccaneers' ship

Tunisian giants Esperance dented Orlando Pirates' hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase of the CAF Champions League after beating them 2-0 at Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunisia yesterday.

Going into this clash, Pirates and Esperance were level on five points at the summit of Group B. Bucs must now win their next group match against Zimbabwean side FC Platinum next month to stay in contention.

Except for the corner kick Pirates got inside the first five minutes of the match, which was fluffed by Thembinkosi Lorch, it was Esperance who created many goal-scoring opportunities in the opening stages of the game.

The match was played behind closed doors as a punishment to Esperance by CAF for their supporters' unruly behaviour.

It was Anice Badri who was in the thick of things for the Tunisians, changing the flanks and leaving the visitors' wing-backs in Innocent Maela and Asavela Mbekile rather puzzled.