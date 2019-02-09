Orlando Pirates have been the dominant force in the Soweto Derby over the last few years and are on an 11-game unbeaten run against great rivals Kaizer Chiefs‚ but there is one thing they continue to find near impossible – winning away in the league.

Chiefs will be the home side when they welcome Pirates to FNB Stadium for the latest instalment in the history of the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon‚ with both seeking victory to stay in the Absa Premiership title race.

Pirates will be favourites given their recent good run against Amakhosi‚ but having managed just a single victory in their away league fixtures against Chiefs since 2008‚ history is not on their side.

That single league win came in 2015 when they won 3-1 as Issa Sarr‚ Ayanda Gcaba and Thamsanqa Gabuza found the back of the net in a thumping victory for Eric Tinkler’s team.

But their only victory prior to that was in 2008 when they claimed a 2-0 success‚ a run of just one win in nine games since.