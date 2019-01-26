Leopards win shoot-out to knock Pirates out of Nedbank Cup

The back-breaking baggage of close to five seasons now without a trophy for Orlando Pirates will not be offloaded in this season's Nedbank Cup, after they were eliminated 5-4 in the penalty shootout lottery by Black Leopards in the first round.

In front of a fiery capacity crowd at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday night, Justin Shonga had Pirates ahead in the 32nd minute and Mwape Musonda equalised for Leopards in the 39th.

Leopards were reduced to 10 men four minutes from the end of extra time when Lehlogonolo Masalesa caught Xola Mlambo and received a second booking from referee Victor Gomes.

Leopards goalkeeper King Ndlovu saved Innocent Maela's sudden death penalty, then substitute Joseph Mhlongo buried his to send Leopards into the last-16.

Englishman Dylan Kerr, who played a spell for Arcadia Flouride in the National Soccer League in the 1980s, joined Leopards in late November having had a 65 percent win ratio in 16 months at Kenya's Gor Mahia.