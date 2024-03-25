Broos to opt for Bafana big guns in Algeria friendly

“But if you compare Andorra with Algeria there is a lot of difference in quality. So, we need to put our best team on Tuesday, and we can’t afford to do experiment again. It will be a totally different team also players who didn't play on Thursday they will be fresh to play that game and we will need them.”
Image: (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
While Hugo Broos was left impressed with his new-look Bafana Bafana players during their 1-1 draw with Andorra on Thursday, he is going to field a stronger side when they come up against Algeria in the international friendly at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers tomorrow (11pm SA time).
The likes of Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana and Themba Zwane could make their return to the starting line-up tomorrow after they sat out for the match against Andorra.
The friendlies are part of the Fifa-organised series of international friendlies around the world and with Algeria beating Bolivia 3-2 on Friday, Broos may opt for his experienced players for this match.
Bafana made wholesale changes in their draw with Andorra in Annaba, giving players like Ricardo Goss, Patrick Maswanganyi, Khanyisa Mayo, Thapelo Xoki, Elias Mokwana and Mondi Mbanjwa starts.
"There will be a lot of changes because if I look a little bit on both games, I think it was a best opportunity to give those young guys an opportunity to play last Thursday,” Broos told the Safa media.
Broos fuming over Rulani's revealing Bafana pair's injuries in the media
“But if you compare Andorra with Algeria there is a lot of difference in quality. So, we need to put our best team on Tuesday, and we can’t afford to do experiment again. It will be a totally different team also players who didn't play on Thursday they will be fresh to play that game and we will need them.”
Despite having had a poor Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast earlier this year, where they were eliminated in the first round, Algeria are likely to give Bafana good preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June.
The hosts are without captain Riyad Mahrez, but they still boost a lot of overseas-based players and will give Bafana a test they want to prepare for Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
Broos will also hope his players will convert the chances they will create after missing many against Andorra on Thursday.
“We will see about Iqraam [Rayners] on Tuesday, he will play. But everybody has to know that the international games are one or two levels higher than the PSL and it is not easy to score,” he said.
“But at the other hand we have to see that there are three strikers who are not here [Evidence] Makgopa, [Lyle] Foster and Mothiba. I hope that Foster and [Lebo] Mothiba will be ready in June because those games are more important, and we proved already in Afcon that we can score.
In four matches Bafana and Algeria played before, both won once, with the other two ending in draws.
