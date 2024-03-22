×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

23 March 2024 - 09:15
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Thembinkosi Lorch celebrates one of his goals with coach Rulani Mokwena in Mamelodi Sundowns' Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday night.
Thembinkosi Lorch celebrates one of his goals with coach Rulani Mokwena in Mamelodi Sundowns' Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Tshwane derby between University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Mamelodi Sundowns will kick-start the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal stage at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on April 12. 

On Friday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the clash between National First Division (NFD) side Tuks and the Brazilians will be followed on April 13 by Stellenbosch and SuperSport United at the Danie Craven Stadium and AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The last match of the round sees TS Galaxy host Chippa United Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. 

Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has urged Rushine de Reuck and Neo Maema to work hard to be considered for a place on the team, saying they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Full Fixtures 

Friday, 12 April 

University of Pretoria v Mamelodi Sundowns (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 7pm) 

Saturday, 13 April 

Stellenbosch v SuperSport United (Danie Craven Stadium, 3pm) 

AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates (Moses Mabhida Stadium, 6pm) 

Sunday, 13 April 

TS Galaxy v Chippa United (Mbombela Stadium, 3pm) 

'Experienced' Maritzburg give Rulani sleepless nights

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they will not underestimate Maritzburg United when they host them in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Lucas ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mphahlele calls for patience with Franco regime

As much as he admits inconsistency has been their Achilles heel this season, AmaZulu veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele still reckons their coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mofokeng completes preparations for life after football

Budding Orlando Pirates ace Relebohile Mofokeng, 19, has revealed that his desire to start a business to avoid falling on hard times after football ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos wants to meet PSL coaches as a collective

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made it clear he doesn’t want to meet the PSL coaches one by one but as a collective, revealing that’ll be one of ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court