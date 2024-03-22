Full Fixtures
Friday, 12 April
University of Pretoria v Mamelodi Sundowns (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 7pm)
Saturday, 13 April
Stellenbosch v SuperSport United (Danie Craven Stadium, 3pm)
AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates (Moses Mabhida Stadium, 6pm)
Sunday, 13 April
TS Galaxy v Chippa United (Mbombela Stadium, 3pm)
PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Tshwane derby between University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Mamelodi Sundowns will kick-start the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal stage at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on April 12.
On Friday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the clash between National First Division (NFD) side Tuks and the Brazilians will be followed on April 13 by Stellenbosch and SuperSport United at the Danie Craven Stadium and AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The last match of the round sees TS Galaxy host Chippa United Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith
