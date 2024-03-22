Mphahlele calls for patience with Franco regime

As much as he admits inconsistency has been their Achilles heel this season, AmaZulu veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele still reckons their coach Pablo Franco has done a brilliant job already, pleading with the management to be patient and support him.
"I think one thing that is really derailing us is consistency. Look, it's not easy. Pablo just came in... it is his first season. For me, he's done so much to get us out of the position that we were in psychologically,'' Mphahlele said on the sidelines of the PSL Player Transition Programme graduation at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton.
"Now we've got a way of playing, we've got a structure. It takes time... football takes time and it's not just the toss of a coin and then things are good. I just hope they [Usuthu bosses] give him a little bit of time to work on the team and support him... eventually the results will come."
Franco joined AmaZulu at the start of the season. The Spaniard has so far won nine of the 25 games he's been in charge of at the Durban club with seven defeats and nine draws.
AmaZulu have had a decent run in cup competitions under Franco, having reached the Carling Knockout semifinals before they were eliminated by TS Galaxy in December. They are in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, where they'll meet Orlando Pirates next month.
However, in the league they've dropped too many points, proving to be draw specialists with nine stalemates already from 20 outings, where they won five times and lost on six occasions in the process.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Mphahlele, who is one of the oldest players in the group of 26 players that graduated from the PSL Transition Programme, thanked the league for coming up with this initiative. The Usuthu man challenged his counterparts to make good use of this programme.
"The programme has been insightful. This clearly shows that the PSL cares about us and our lives after retirement. But then again, it's up to us as footballers to say, 'okay, we did the Gibs programme with the PSL, can we take something from here and go and apply it in our lives?' We did a lot of modules like project management and personal finance, so we are well-equipped,'' Mphahlele stated.
Mphahlele calls for patience with Franco regime
'Give him a little bit of time...he's just come in'
