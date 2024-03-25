Eternal flame and candles are important on life journey

“You must keep that fire burning for as long as you are here.” I stared at my GogoMkhulu (shaman) as she instructed me on how to be during the months of my initiation.
In 2021, I swallowed my pride and decided to undergo initiation school again – for the second time. This time I was getting initiated for uMnguni (the Nguni school of thought) and fulfilling parts of isithunywa and isiprofeti (prophetic gifts and methods of divination).
My initiation was split between my baba’s house (shaman) and GogoMkhulu’s (baba’s shaman). Upon arrival at GogoMkhulu’s, we exchanged pleasantries, and she gave me the details on what is expected of me. One of the more shocking things she said was “well, you must make all your meals on the fire outside and you are not to let the fire burn out into ash, there must always be hot coals burning”.
“Thokozani Gogomkhulu,” I responded without protest.
I want you to imagine the responsibility of keeping the fire burning for a solid two months in the dead of winter. I remember the easiest thing for me to cook in the open fire was pap. It was quick and I soon started enjoying it, often waking up to make soft porridge for my GogoMkhulu as well.
The not-so-fun parts were the waking up at 3am, walking barefoot on the frosted grass to try and revive the fire such that when I start my morning prayers, the fire is burning. I’d then sit around the fire after my morning rituals and get warm again.
Fire became one of the most seminal elements in my existence suddenly. It felt as though my existence and success in initiation school hinged on the state of my fire. Let me explain.
The flames and I embodied one another, they told the tale of my temperament and perseverance at different stages in my initiation. I would stare into the flames and like Sandor Clegane, I’d see my next steps, especially towards the end.
I also must mention that I was alone during the initiation and so really all I had most of the time were the flames or rather the eternal flame.
Post initiation, I did what most people would do and I worked overtime to re-integrate into my world where I neither have the space nor capacity to keep an eternal flame going. Also, wouldn’t that just be bad for the environment?... I digress.
Memories of my profound relationship with the eternal flame faded and my interest turned towards researching varying perspectives on the idea of the eternal flame. We have interacted with Atomic Kitten’s or Wonder Woman’s versions of the eternal flame, but what is the spiritual significance? Is there one even? Walk with me...
Off the top of my head, I would affirm that there must be a profound significance attached to fire in the African spiritual realm. Setting aside what I know now, I would implore you to consider that spirituality has a lot to do with the elements of the Earth and energy. Illness is a disequilibrium of energy and healing is the recalibration/realignment of that energy.
For example, as izangoma, we rely on fire and the eternal flame for illumination at our altars and for divination. In my three decades of existence, I have not undergone a spiritual process that didn't include candles. Including consultations, prayers and cleansings ceremonies among others. Candles are important.
The interaction between healers and candles is complex because many of us have varying understanding of what different candles mean and represent. However, what stays the same is that there is a flame ignited.
I know your mind is probably wondering what different candles mean, I get this question all the time from cashiers when they bag my items. More recently, a woman at my local mall asked, “can I ask you something personal? Do you pray with these candles? What do you use the yellow one for?”
I smiled and said, “yes, I use them. I use the red one when I feel under spiritual attack; blue one when I feel like I need more protection and yellow and white ones for familial spirits and ukukhanyisa in the home”.
The candles are used in combination, I usually pair white with other colours. How do you do it or understand the colour significance of candles?
Eternal flame and candles are important on life journey
As healers we might have different views, but what stays the same is the light
Image: supplied
